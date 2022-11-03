MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced.

Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13.

Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with a European style and flare for mature audiences. It uses an innovative horror story that makes it hard for audiences to divide reality and illusion.

Audiences will see a carefully selected cast from all over the world that will immerse you into a parallel world and surround you with monstrous creatures showcasing hidden talents in various circus acts including an act called the Wheel of Death.

For more information and tickets, you can visit their website. It is a restricted show, guests under 17 require an accompanying parent or guardian as it contains adult language and material.

A box office will open on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show. Non-show day hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on-show day hours are 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.