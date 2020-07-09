Live Now
US Navy holds press conference after USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to port following COVID-19 outbreak
KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

5 arrested in killing of rapper Pop Smoke at Hollywood Hills home

Entertainment

by: Nouran Salahieh

Posted: / Updated:

Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Five people have been arrested in the killing of up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke at a Hollywood Hills home, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

Those taken into custody include three men and two male juveniles, according to police.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed at 2033 Hercules Drive just before 5 a.m. Feb. 19.

LAPD officers made the discovery when they responded to the residence after getting reports of multiple people unlawfully entering the home, at least one of them armed with a handgun.

The motive behind the fatal shooting remains unclear and authorities did not provide information on whether the rapper knew those arrested in his killing.

The Los Angeles Times reported in February that detectives suspected the incident may have been gang-related because Pop Smoke was considered by law enforcement to be affiliated with the Crips street gang.

No further details were immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.