5 arrested in killing of rapper Pop Smoke at Hollywood Hills home

Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Five people have been arrested in the killing of up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke at a Hollywood Hills home, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

Those taken into custody include three men and two male juveniles, according to police.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed at 2033 Hercules Drive just before 5 a.m. Feb. 19.

LAPD officers made the discovery when they responded to the residence after getting reports of multiple people unlawfully entering the home, at least one of them armed with a handgun.

The motive behind the fatal shooting remains unclear and authorities did not provide information on whether the rapper knew those arrested in his killing.

The Los Angeles Times reported in February that detectives suspected the incident may have been gang-related because Pop Smoke was considered by law enforcement to be affiliated with the Crips street gang.

No further details were immediately available.

