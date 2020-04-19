“You have some politicians who are whipping people into a panic” Rep. Devin Nunes responds to L.A mayor’s possible ban on large gatherings till 2021

Nobody knows when the state of California will have its shelter in place order lifted. It’s still up in the air following Governor Gavin Newsom not willing to set a date to begin the first phase of President Trump’s “Make America Open Again” campaign. This week the mayor of Los Angeles stated that large gatherings for sporting events and concerts may not happen until 2021. In an exclusive conversation with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, congressman Devin Nunes believes politicians should take it day by day and week by week before making long term decisions about the pandemic.