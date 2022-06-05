(KTXL) — When looking at a ballot it can be overwhelming to see the list of positions that numerous people are running for. It’s not always clear what the duties of those positions are, so let’s break it down.

Governor

The governor is the leading position of a state, serving as chief executive officer and responsible for overseeing the countless departments within the state executive branch.

In California, the maximum term limit for a governor is two terms of four years each.

According to the National Governors Association, some of the duties that a governor will carry out depending on how much power they are given include:

Pursuing new, revised policies and programs,

Appointing state court judges

Approving the state budget

Enacting of legislation

Legislative oversight of executive branch functions

Nominating and/or appointing of individuals to boards and commissions

Lieutenant Governor

Serves as acting governor when the governor is absent from the state

President of the senate and votes in case of a tie

According to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, they also sit on a number of academic boards as a voting member including the:

Board of Regents of the University of California

Board of trustees of the California State University system

Board of Governors of California Community Colleges system

Calbright College Board of Trustees

The lieutenant governor, in rotation with the state controller, also chairs the State Land Commission that oversees land use such as:

offshore oil resources

permitting for all navigable waterways

management of state land-use planning and revenues

The lieutenant governor also chairs the California Commission for Economic Development.

Secretary of State

According to the office of the California Secretary of State, the office works on creating greater transparency and accessibility between the government and the people in areas including:

Elections

Business

Political campaigning

Legislative advocacy

Historical records

The secretary of state also:

Serves as the state’s Chief Elections Officer

Implements electronic filing, internet disclosure of campaign and lobbyist financial information

Maintains business filings

Operates the Safe at Home confidential address program

Maintains the Domestic Partners and Advance Health Care Directive Registries

Safeguards the State Archive

Serves as a trustee of the California Museum

Controller

The state controller serves as the Chief Financial Officer for California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, administers two of the largest public pension funds in the nation and serves on 78 state boards and commissions, according to the Office of the State Controller.

Duties of the State Controller:

Account for and control disbursement of all state funds

Determine the legality and accuracy of every claim against the State

Issue warrants in payment to the State’s bills including lottery prizes

Administer the Uniform State Payroll System

Audit and process all personnel and payroll transactions for state civil service and employees, exempt employees and California State University employees

Audit various state and local government programs

Inform the public of the State’s financial condition

Inform the public of the financial transactions of city, county and district governments

Treasurer

The state treasurer is in charge of providing funding for education, housing, infrastructure and public health facilities, according to the Office of the State Treasurer.

Duties of the state treasurer:

Provide transparency and oversight for the state’s investment portfolio and bank accounts

Serves as agent for the sale of all state bonds

Serves as a trustee on a majority of the state’s outstanding debts

Manages savings programs that help people with disabilities, families saving for their children’s college education and private employees who lack an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan.

Attorney General

The attorney general is the leading lawyer and law enforcement official in the state, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Duties of the attorney general:

Issues formal opinions to state agencies

Acts as a public advocate in areas such as child support enforcement, consumer protection, antitrust and utility regulation

Proposes legislation

Enforces federal and state environmental laws

Represents the state and state agencies before the state and federal courts

Handles criminal appeals and serious statewide criminal prosecutions

Institutes civil suits on behalf of the state

Represents the public interests in charitable trust and solicitations

Operates victim compensation programs

Insurance Commissioner

The insurance commissioner protects consumers in the nation’s largest insurance market by regulating the insurance industry, according to the California Department of Insurance.

Duties of the insurance commissioner:

Enforces the state’s insurance laws

Sets standards for agents and broker licensing

Reviews market conduct of insurance companies

Resolves customer complaints

Investigates and prosecutes insurance fraud.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

The superintendent of public instruction is responsible for enforcing education laws and regulations and continuing to reform and improve public elementary school programs, secondary school programs, adult education, some preschool programs, and child care programs.

Duties of the superintendent of public information:

Holds local education agencies accountable for student achievement in all programs and for all groups of students

Gives local education facilities the ability for all students to achieve state standards

Provides statewide leadership that invites the use of technology to improve teaching and learning

Advocates for additional resources and flexibility

California State Board of Equalization

The California State Board of Equalization was created to regulate county assessment practices, equalize county assessment rations and administrate taxes and fees programs.

Duties of the California State Board of Equalization,

Assesses the state-wide value of public utility and railroad property

Maps and assigns tax rates area numbers to each state geographical area with a different distribution of revenues

Co-administer of the welfare exemption with County Assessors

Promotes uniformity and consistency throughout the state to provide guidance for the County Assessors

Sheriff-Coroner

The main duties of a sheriff-corner are keeping the peace, attending the courts and operating the county jail, according to the California State Association of Counties.

Duties of the Sheriff-Coroner: