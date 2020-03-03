What’s on the ballot in Merced County for the March 3 primary

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – From the U.S. Congress to Merced County Board of Supervisors, the Mar. 3 primary election includes a number of high-profile races and ballot measures.

California’s 16th congressional district

Farmer, incumbent, and Democrat Jim Costa has been the representative for California’s 16th congressional district for seven years and has been a congressman in the same area since 2005 (the district lines were redrawn in 2013).

Challengers include professor, Fresno City Councilmember, and fellow Democrat Esmeralda Soria; Democrat and human resources director Kimberly Williams; and Republican, businessman, and education consultant Kevin Cookingham.

California State Assembly, District 21

Democratic incumbent and current Assemblymember Adam Gray is running unopposed.

Merced County Board of Supervisors, District 1

Incumbent Rodrigo Espinoza is being challenged by alcohol drug counselor Sonia Alshami.

Merced County Board of Supervisors, District 2

Incumbent Lee Lor is being challenged by teacher Josh Pedrozo, pastor and educator Angel Barragan, and business manager Ricky Aguilero.

Merced County Board of Supervisors, District 4

Incumbent Lloyd Pareira is being challenged by college board trustee Mario Mendoza.

Measure J

Approving this bond measure would create $247,000,000 in bonds for Merced College to improve job training and instructional classrooms, as well as science and computer labs, improve student safety, and upgrade emergency communication and security systems.

Measure P

Approving this bond measure would create $3,400,000 in bonds for El Nido Elementary School District to construct a multi-purpose room and gym for school and community use. It would also pay for updates and modernization to classrooms, restrooms, and school facilities.

Measure Q

Approving this bond measure would create $3,400,000 in bonds for El Nido Elementary School District to modernize and construct facilities, classrooms, and restrooms. It also would pay for health, safety, and accessibility upgrades and improvements.

Measure R

Approving this bond measure would create $6,000,000 in bonds for Le Grand Union High School District to upgrade and expand the Ag Career Technical Education Facilities, as well as renovating classrooms, restrooms, and school facilities.

Measure K

Approving this measure would amend the Merced City Charter to impose a four-year term on the Mayor of Merced.

Measure L

Approving this measure would amend the Merced City Charter to establish a Citizens’ Stipend Setting Commission, which would set, recommend, and limit, the maximum stipend the City Council, including the Mayor, may adopt and receive.

Measure M

Approving this measure would amend the Merced City Charter so that the Finance Officer compiles the budget expense and revenue estimates for the City Council, based upon the City Manager’s proposed budget. The current system requires the Finance Officer to only compile the budget expense and revenue estimates for the City Manager.

Measure O

Approving this measure would renew Atwater’s 1¢ sales tax rate to provide approximately $4,000,000 annually for public safety improvements (including renovating police and fire facilities and upgrading outdated equipment). The 1¢ sales tax rate would continue until ended by the voters and would require independent audits.

