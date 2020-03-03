What’s on the ballot in Madera County for the March 3 primary

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Elections in Madera are held every two years in even-numbered years.

County Supervisor, Dist. 3 Robert L. Poythress

Robert Poythress is currently serving as the Madera County Supervisor of District 3. Poythress was first elected to the City Council in 2004, reelected in 2008, and reelected again in 2012 to serve as Madera’s first elected mayor for four years.

Poythress graduated from Madera High School in 1974. He graduated from Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business Management; and in 1998 he earned his graduate degree from Pacific Coast Banking School, University of Washington.

He does not have anyone running against him.

County Supervisor, Dist. 4 Ricardo Arredondo

Ricardo Arredondo is the Area 6 representative on the Madera Unified Board of Education in California. Arredondo has served on the board since 2009. He won re-election in the general election on Nov. 8, 2016.

County Supervisor, Dist. 4 Eddie Block

Eddie Block is a retired plumber and currently recently graduated from Fresno State for Media, Communications, and Journalism. Block graduated from Madera Center Community College with an associate’s degree in Business.

County Supervisor, Dist. 4 Leticia Gonzalez

Leticia Gonzalez was born and raised in Madera County and is the youngest of five. Her father immigrated from Mexico, worked in the fields and mother was born and raised in the heart of Madera. Gonzalez was the first in her family to attend and graduate college earning a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology from California State University, Stanislaus. She also has a paralegal certificate from San Joaquin College of Law.

Madera bonds and measures

Measure P: Raymond-Knowles Union School District Multi-Purpose Event Center Bond Measure

Under this measure the plan is to construct a multi-purpose center for school and community use; and update and modernize classrooms, restrooms, and school facilities; shall Raymond-Knowles Union School District’s measure be adopted authorizing $1,500,000 of bonds at legal interest rates, generating approximately $100,000 annually while bonds are outstanding with levies of approximately three cents per $100 assessed value, with annual audits, independent citizens’ oversight, no money for salaries and all money for local projects?

A “yes” vote supports authorizing the district to issue up to $1.5 million in bonds at an average estimated tax rate of $0.03 per $100 in assessed value.

A “no” vote opposes authorizing the district to issue up to $1.5 million in bonds at an average estimated tax rate of $0.03 per $100 in assessed value.

A 55% supermajority vote is required for the approval of Measure P.

Measure Q: Raymond-Knowles Union School District Modernization, Construction, Health, and Safety Bond Measure

To modernize and construct classrooms, restrooms and other school facilities; and make health, safety, and accessibility upgrades and improvements; shall Raymond-Knowles Union School District’s measure be adopted authorizing $1,500,000 of bonds at legal interest rates, generating approximately $100,000 annually while bonds are outstanding with levies of approximately 3 cents per $100 assessed value, with annual audits, independent citizens’ oversight, no money for salaries and all money for local projects?

How to register to vote in Madera County: https://votemadera.com/voting-info/

Facts for new citizens: https://votemadera.com/registration/facts-for-new-citizens/

Political Parties

There are six Qualified Political Parties in California. To learn more about each political party and their Statement of Purpose, visit click here.

