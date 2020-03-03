What’s on the ballot in Kings & Mariposa counties for the March 3 primary

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County voters only have a couple of local decisions to make on this year’s primary election on March 3.

Starting with two county seats up for grabs starting with the 2nd Supervisor district with Ricard Valle who is unopposed.

Ricard is not a newcomer to the board he was first elected in 2008.

The 5th Supervisor district has incumbent Richard Fagundes facing off with Micheal P. Mendoza.

There are three Superior Court judge seats they are all running unopposed.

Severals school bonds are on the ballot.

Waukena Joint Union Elementary school district for more information visit: Kings County Elections. For information on the bond visit – Resolution For arguments in favor visit: Favor

Hanford Elementary School District

Kingsburg Joint Union High School District

Lemoore Union High School District

For more information visit the Kings County elections website: Election Information

In Mariposa County, there are currently three county supervisors seats on the ballot all unposed. County Supervisors are elected to a 4-year term.

For more information visit the Mariposa County elections website: Election Information

