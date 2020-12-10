WATCH: T.J. Cox on what cost him the election, allows Valadao to return to Congress

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – After conceding to Republican David Valadao last week, current Congressman T.J. Cox says he may still return to Capitol Hill in the future.

Speaking to KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Cox says he has regrets about how his term ended – as there is so much more to do in Congress.

Cox added that criticisms directed at him associated with businesses he operated were not fair, and did not accurately reflect what those organizations did.