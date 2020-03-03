Issues resolved after voting problems reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Some voters reported issues voting at Fresno Couty vote centers Tuesday, but officials said the issue has been resolved.

Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters said there were internment connection problems with the voter registration server at the Secretary of State’s office in Sacramento.

They had to reboot the server in Sacramento.

Orth said all 53 vote centers are operational at this time.

