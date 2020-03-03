Issues resolved after voting problems reported in Fresno County

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Some voters reported issues voting at Fresno Couty vote centers Tuesday, but officials said the issue has been resolved.

Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters said there were internment connection problems with the voter registration server at the Secretary of State’s office in Sacramento.

They had to reboot the server in Sacramento.

Orth said all 53 vote centers are operational at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know