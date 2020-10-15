Unofficial GOP ballot boxes branded ‘illegal’ by Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The controversy over unofficial ballot boxes and ballot harvesting is growing in Fresno County.

It comes after the California Republican Party set up makeshift ballot boxes in some counties, including Fresno County. According to party officials, the boxes were designed to help deliver ballots for voters, but the Secretary of State and State Attorney General has issued a cease and desist letter to stop them from being used. Fresno County’s District Attorney’s Office is also looking into any illegal activity.

In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth says there were just under 100 ballots returned to her office following the removal of the unofficial boxes.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.