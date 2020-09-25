Tom Del Beccaro on what’s next for the Supreme Court: ‘You need nine Supreme Court justices

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Highly acclaimed author, political commentator, and former California Chair of the Republican Party and former U.S. Senate candidate Tom Del Beccaro spoke with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian on Thursday’s ‘Your Local Election Headquarters.’

Del Beccaro discussed vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the possibility of new impeachment proceedings, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell’s blocking of President Obama’s SCOTUS nominee in 2016, and President Trump’s potential nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

