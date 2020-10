FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Tom Del Beccaro, who ran on the Republican ticket against Senator Kamala Harris for that seat, spoke exclusively with KSEE24 News moments after President Trump’s COVID-19 announcement Thursday.

In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Del Beccaro detailed how the news will impact the presidential race.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.