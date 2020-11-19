There’s a chance the COVID-19 vaccine will be in Fresno County before the end of the year, Magsig says

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County health officials are preparing for a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, not months.

The first round of vaccines would be distributed among frontline workers, medical workers, and the elderly in nursing homes. There is still no official date on when the first wave of vaccines would arrive.

Mid-December has been suggested as a time when vaccines would start arriving in Fresno County. In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says there are still some hurdles that need to be overcome.