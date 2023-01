FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Madera Community Hospital shut all its clinics this week and all patients have been transferred and a job fair was held for those employees now out of work.

Madera residents must now travel nearly 30 miles to Fresno to receive health care and Central Valley lawmakers are scrambling to fix the problem. Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress says Attorney General Rob Bonta was “uninformed” while handling the situation.