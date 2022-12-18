FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As 2022 comes to an end, Sunday Morning Matters takes a look back on the year’s political news.

A year filled with political controversy and investigation, even allegations of extortion and courtroom drama. The year also featured a heated Fresno City Council with disagreements over the Tower Theatre, councilmember pay raises and providing money for Planned Parenthood.

Also, school board meetings become ground zero for a war of words and Joseph Castro’s rise to become CSU chancellor – then his resignation.

The year ended with a midterm election that could impact politics in the Central Valley for years to come.

The year’s big stories are all broken down in Sunday Morning Matters’ Year in Review.