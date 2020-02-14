Sunday Morning Matters Extra: Was on-going court battle with Congressman Nunes the last straw to McClatchy’s bankruptcy?

Moving the California primary up three months is causing some angst among for elections officials in Fresno County. For the first time, voters can head out to 53 voting centers around the Valley and cast their ballot, no longer having to wait for Super Tuesday. The Fresno County Clerk of registrar voters Brandi Orth tells Alexan Balekian they have tested the new system over and over and over again. Along with the mail-in ballots, Orth believes there will be no Iowa caucus blunders come March 3rd. In the interview Orth lays out all the information on how you can vote early.