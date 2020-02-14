The second largest news media company in the country, McClatchy, is cutting their losses and filing for bankruptcy protection. It comes on the heels of a judge rejecting McClatchy’s request to throw out a defamation lawsuit filed against them by Valley congressman Devin Nunes. In this week’s edition of Sunday Morning Matters Extra hosted by Alexan Balekian, the panel discusses what went wrong for the newspaper giant and if the on-going court battle with Nunes became the last straw.
Sunday Morning Matters Extra: Was on-going court battle with Congressman Nunes the last straw to McClatchy’s bankruptcy?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: