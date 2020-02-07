Sunday Morning Matters Digital Extra-Who came out on top in the battle of the snubs!

President Trump versus Speaker Pelosi! The handshake snub versus the speech ripping snub! It was a political heavyweight showdown between the two most powerful figures in Washington. It’s been the talk of the nation ever since Tuesday and social media memes have splashed every platform, so it’s only fitting our Sunday Morning Matters panel dive into this bitter feud.

KSEE24 political analyst Jim Verros, CEO of “New Faces GOP” Elizabeth Heng and democratic state delegate and FCDCC candidate Ricardo Franco join Alexan Balekian in our bonus coverage on Sunday Morning Matters.