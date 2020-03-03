Some voting machines reported down in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office said they were notified Tuesday morning by polling staff that some voting machines are currently down.

Election officials said they are actively gathering information from all 50 polling sites in the county to confirm exactly how many voting machines are being affected.

According to election officials, six of the total 65 voting machines throughout the county were down and not in operation.

The Registrar of Voters Office said the machines are down due to software error messaging and not in operation.

The Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office said they are prepared with an ample supply of back up paper ballots allowing everyone arriving at polling sites the ability to vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

Polling sites will remain open until 8 p.m.

