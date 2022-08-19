The Fresno County Democratic party doesn’t believe the FBI arrest of former Valley congressman TJ Cox will hurt their chances in midterm in two key races.

Cox, the one-term Valley congressman, says his federal indictment on 28-charges including wire fraud and money laundering, is more about politics than his alleged criminal behavior.

David Rowell, the controller for the local democratic party tells Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters that the allegations against Cox will not phase voters when it comes to the congressional race in District 22 with Rudy Salas and the assembly race with Esmeralda Soria.