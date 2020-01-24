SMM Digital Extra: Do politics and sports mix? L.A. city council takes on MLB cheating scandal in hopes to hand Dodgers World Series titles

Politics and sports usually never mix and for good reason, but this week the Los Angeles city council passed a resolution in hopes to turn the Dodgers into back-to-back World Series champs. The council believes the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox shold be stripped of their World Series titles following the video cheating scandal involving Alex Cora, who coached for the Astros and then managed the Red Sox.

In this week’s Sunday Morning Matters extra, our panel, Jim Verros, Diane Pearce and David Rowell weight in on that and Oakland becoming the first city in the state to ban the convicted felony question on an application to rent an apartment or home.