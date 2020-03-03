Proposition 13 would spend $15 billion on California schools

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The only statewide measure on Tuesday’s California primary ballot is a $15 billion bond to repair and modernize aging schools, many of which are more than a half-century old and have issues ranging from leaky roofs to toxic mold.

About $9 billion of the Proposition 13 money would go to K-12 schools. Priority would be given to addressing health and safety concerns, including removing asbestos.

The measure also would put an end to the first-come, first-served process of allocating funds that critics say favors richer districts.

Opponents say California has a large budget surplus and shouldn’t borrow more money.

