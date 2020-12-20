In a stunning reversal, a panel of California appellate judges say Measure P only needed a “simple” majority to pass not two-thirds. This means Fresno residents could see a three-eighths sales tax increase to create $38 million a year to build, beautify and maintain city parks. The state supreme court could still intervene but that remains uncertain. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Abigail Solis and Michael Der Manouel Jr. weighed in on this monumental ruling.
PANEL: two-thirds or simple majority? CA appellate court rules Measure P passed, will state supreme court respond and should city leaders embrace a tax hike?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: