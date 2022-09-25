Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.

The Sunday Morning Matters panel with democratic state delegate Ricardo Franco and Fresno county GOP central committee member Matt Casarez weighs in on this new political feud playing out as council president Nelson Esparza pushes back his arraignment until late October.