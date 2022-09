As millions of dollars of political attacks ads hit the airwaves this week in the hotly contested 22nd congressional district, statewide political columnists discuss the impact on voters.

Politico writer Lara Korte and CalMatters columnist Dan Walters join Alexan Balekian this week to talk about the governor’s response to the heatwave, his climate goals and the political mudslinging between Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Congressman David Valadao.