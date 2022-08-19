A heated debate inside council chambers this week among residents and the Fresno City Council after Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula asked the city council to be the stewards of nearly $10 million dollars of state grants to go to be distributed to specific community organizations, one of them being planned parenthood in southeast Fresno.

The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Abigail Solis and David Giglio weigh in on the controversial issue, along with the latest fallout over Bullard High School’s cell phone policy.