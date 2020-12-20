PANEL: Essential or non-essential? A bipartisan push by state lawmakers want Newsom to reclassify restaurants as essential, will it fall on deaf ears?

Governor Gavin Newsom is facing dozens of lawsuit by restaurant owners and small businesses who believe they are being singled out during the pandemic. There’s a new bipartisan campaign being forged by state lawmakers reclassify restaurants as “essential businesses.” The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Abigail and Michael Der Manouel Jr. discuss whether this will fall on deaf ears or not.
