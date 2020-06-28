Panel: Does local law enforcement have a moral obligation to help enforce governor’s mask mandate?

It’s controversial and some say even unconstitutional, a mask mandate. Governor Newsom is doubling down on his requirement that all Californians must wear a face covering while going into buildings and even outside where social distancing is not happening. Fresno County sheriff Margaret Mims says her department will not enforce any mask mandate. Mims says they don’t have the resources to take on that type of job. On Sunday Morning Matters, the panel with Larry Powell and Dympna Ugwu-Oju, weigh in on the moral obligation law enforcement has in enforcing the mandate.

