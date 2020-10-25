Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp tearing into governor Gavin Newsom’s zero dollar bail order this week. She’s calling on Newsom to do his job and open up the prisons. It comes as a massive crime wave has hit Fresno. 50 murders so far this year, and double the shootings from this time a year ago, more than 500 of them. The zero dollar bail policy was created with the goal of keeping jail populations low to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Diane Pearce and Esmeralda Soria weigh in on this controversial issue.
Panel: Does governor Newsom have blood on his hands? Fresno County DA Smittcamp tears into Newsom over zero dollar bail
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: