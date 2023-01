FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – From school psychologist to winning a seat on the school board for the third largest district in the state – what comes next for the Bullard-area trustee?

Susan Wittrup ousted Terry Slatic in November’s election. The newly elected Fresno Unified School Board trustee spoke to Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters about her hopes for Fresno Unified School District.