Merced County Registrar of Voters asks people to vote early

MERCED, California (KSEE) — The Merced County Registrar of Voters Barbara J. Levey is asking people to send in their ballots early.

Levey said they have several locations open for voters to drop off their ballots.

Voters who want to return their ballot at a drop box should use only official county drop boxes.

Official ballot drop boxes are clearly recognizable, designed to meet state standards for security, and have the official Merced County Elections logo, according to the Elections Office.

There are 13 locations for early voting that will open on Saturday. For more information on dropbox locations, visit the Merced County Elections website.

