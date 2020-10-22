Kevin Cookingham on not using attack ads in his bid to unseat Rep. Jim Costa

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Compared to other congressional races, the competition in District 16 is tame and friendly.

Congressman Jim Costa has owned that seat since 2013 and has been a member of congress since 2005. The man trying to unseat the longtime politician is a newcomer to politics: Republican challenger Kevin Cookingham.

In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Cookingham explained why he has not used attack ads against his opponent and spoke about the decision to call off this week’s televised debate due to COVID-19 concerns.

