Karbassi says he regrets attending the election night gathering where fellow attendees developed COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Following an election night gathering with Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau, fellow attendees Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer and Granville Homes’ Darius Assemi have both tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the other attendees who has so-far tested negative is Fresno City Councilman Mike Karbassi.
In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Karbassi says he does regret attending the event.
