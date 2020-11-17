Jewel Hurtado on running for the Fresno EOC’s Board of Commissioners

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Voters across Fresno County will be able to cast their ballots for a new Board of Commissioners at the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

Eight members will be elected into the Fresno EOC in what is considered one of the largest community action agencies in the country.

One of those running for a place on the Board of Commissioners is Jewel Hurtado. She is not only a city council member in the Fresno County city but also one of the up and coming leaders for the Fresno Young Democrats.

In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, she explains why she decided to campaign.