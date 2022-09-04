This week marks two months out from the midterm election. The House Minority Leader vows he will make it his mission to become part of the community here in the Central Valley.

Kevin McCarthy’s new campaign stomping grounds now includes parts of Fresno county and a large portion of the South Valley in the newly formed 20th congressional district.

Back in March, McCarthy opened up a Clovis headquarters and is making a campaign promise to Valley voters. Alexan Balekian got a chance to talk with McCarthy during his last visit to the Valley and it comes during a political firestorm hovers around the former President while McCarthy eyes a transition of power in the House in what he believes will be a November to remember.