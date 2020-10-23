GOP challenger for Rudy Salas’ assembly seat wants all businesses allowed to reopen

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – In State Assembly District 32 – which encompasses all of Kings County and some areas of Kern County – Democrat Rudy Salas has held that seat since 2012.

Salas is looking to win a fifth term, but he is being challenged for that position in the upcoming election by Republican and former deputy sheriff Todd Cotta.

In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Cotta explains his position on face masks, the state government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and why he is pushing for a full reopening of businesses.

