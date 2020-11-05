Fresno County’s clerk on counting ballots the day after the election

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Despite the ongoing dispute over the results of the 2020 race to win the presidency, Fresno County’s Clerk and Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth says the system in place in Fresno County worked very well.

In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Orth says more early votes were received through the county’s dropbox system than in the mail and reveals that the newly-introduced voting system did work as expected.

