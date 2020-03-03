Fresno County voting centers open

Your Local Election

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Voters can cast their ballots in person at any of Fresno County’s 53 Voting Centers.

They’re open Election Day from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

Voting Centers have replaced traditional polling places. Additional language assistance is available at all sites.

Voting Centers are listed alphabetically below:

Clovis 93611

  • Carmel Village at Clovis, 1650 Shaw Ave
  • Clovis Community College, 390 W Fir Ave
  • Valley Public Radio (KVPR), 2589 Alluvial Ave

Clovis 93612

  • Clovis City Utility Building, 1033 Fifth St
  • Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 2823 Helm Ave

Clovis 93619

  • Clovis East High School, 2940 Leonard Ave
  • Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave

Coalinga 93210

  • Keck Community Center, 555 Monroe St

Firebaugh 93622

  • Firebaugh Senior Center, 1601 Thomas Conboy Ave

Fowler 93625

  • Fowler Branch Library, 306 S 7thSt

Fresno 93702

  • Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E Butler Ave
  • Romain Park, 745 N First St

Fresno 93703

  • Betty Rodriguez Library, 3040 N. Cedar
  • Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave.

Fresno 93704/93741

  • Guarantee Real Estate, 5210 N. Palm Ave.
  • Hamilton School Gm, 102 E. Clinton Ave.
  • Fresno City College, 1101 E University Ave

Fresno 93705

  • Aspen Valley Prep Academy, 4221 N Hughes Ave

Fresno 93706

  • West Fresno Regional/Library Building, 142 E. California Ave.
  • CPDES Hall (Easton Portuguese Hall), 172 W Jefferson Ave

Fresno 93710/93740

  • Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, 5555 N Fresno St
  • Fresno State University, Student Recreation Center East Gym, next to Save Mart Center
    5010 N Woodrow Ave

Fresno 93711

  • Fig Garden Branch Library, 3071 W Bullard Ave

Fresno 93720

  • Westmont of Fresno (Cottonwood Court), 7442 N Millbrook Ave
  • National University, 20 E River Park Pl W
  • Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E Perrin Ave

Fresno 93722

  • Inspiration Park, 5770 W Gettysburg Ave
  • Central California Blood Center Jenny Eller Donor Center, 4343 W Herndon Ave
  • Central Valley Regional Center, 4615 N Marty Ave
  • Fire Station #16, 2510 N Polk Ave
  • Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary School, 2280 N Valentine Ave

Fresno 93725

  • Cedar Courts, 4430 E. Hamilton

Fresno 93726

  • Health and Wellness Center, 1925 E. Dakota Ave

Fresno 93727

  • California Armenian Home, 6694 E Kings Canyon Rd
  • Melody Park, 5935 E Shields Ave
  • Sunnyside Library, 5566 E Kings Canyon Rd
  • Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, 5469 E Olive Ave

Fresno 93728

  • Ted C Wills Community Center, 770 N San Pablo Ave

Fresno 93730

  • Clovis Community College (Willow), Academic Center 1, Room 193, 10309 N Willow Ave

Huron 93234

  • John Palacios Community Center, 16846 4th St

Kerman 93630

  • Kerman Community/Teen Center, 15101 W Kearney Blvd

Kingsburg 93631

  • Kingsburg Train Depot, 1465 California St

Mendota 93640

  • Mendota Branch Library, 1246 Belmont Ave

Orange Cove 93646

  • Orange Cove Library, 815 Park Blvd

Parlier 93648

  • Parlier Community Center, 1100 E Parlier Ave

Pinedale 93650

  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N San Pablo Ave

Reedley 93654

  • Reedley Community Center, 100 N East Ave

Riverdale 93656

  • Riverdale Unified District Office, 3160 W Mt Whitney Ave

Sanger 93657

  • Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave

San Joaquin 93660

  • Leo Cantu Community Center, 22058 Railroad St

Selma 93662

  • Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, 1940 E Front St Suite 102

Squaw Valley 93675

  • Bear Mtn Library & Activity Center, 30733 E Kings Canyon Rd

Tollhouse 93667

  • Sierra Oaks Senior & Community Center, 33276 Lodge Rd

For more information, go to the Fresno County Elections website at http://votefresnocounty.com/ or call (559) 600-VOTE or (559) 600-8683.

