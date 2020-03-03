Fresno County voting centers open

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Voters can cast their ballots in person at any of Fresno County’s 53 Voting Centers.
They’re open Election Day from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM.
Voting Centers have replaced traditional polling places. Additional language assistance is available at all sites.
Voting Centers are listed alphabetically below:
Clovis 93611
- Carmel Village at Clovis, 1650 Shaw Ave
- Clovis Community College, 390 W Fir Ave
- Valley Public Radio (KVPR), 2589 Alluvial Ave
Clovis 93612
- Clovis City Utility Building, 1033 Fifth St
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 2823 Helm Ave
Clovis 93619
- Clovis East High School, 2940 Leonard Ave
- Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave
Coalinga 93210
- Keck Community Center, 555 Monroe St
Firebaugh 93622
- Firebaugh Senior Center, 1601 Thomas Conboy Ave
Fowler 93625
- Fowler Branch Library, 306 S 7thSt
Fresno 93702
- Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E Butler Ave
- Romain Park, 745 N First St
Fresno 93703
- Betty Rodriguez Library, 3040 N. Cedar
- Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave.
Fresno 93704/93741
- Guarantee Real Estate, 5210 N. Palm Ave.
- Hamilton School Gm, 102 E. Clinton Ave.
- Fresno City College, 1101 E University Ave
Fresno 93705
- Aspen Valley Prep Academy, 4221 N Hughes Ave
Fresno 93706
- West Fresno Regional/Library Building, 142 E. California Ave.
- CPDES Hall (Easton Portuguese Hall), 172 W Jefferson Ave
Fresno 93710/93740
- Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, 5555 N Fresno St
- Fresno State University, Student Recreation Center East Gym, next to Save Mart Center
5010 N Woodrow Ave
Fresno 93711
- Fig Garden Branch Library, 3071 W Bullard Ave
Fresno 93720
- Westmont of Fresno (Cottonwood Court), 7442 N Millbrook Ave
- National University, 20 E River Park Pl W
- Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E Perrin Ave
Fresno 93722
- Inspiration Park, 5770 W Gettysburg Ave
- Central California Blood Center Jenny Eller Donor Center, 4343 W Herndon Ave
- Central Valley Regional Center, 4615 N Marty Ave
- Fire Station #16, 2510 N Polk Ave
- Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary School, 2280 N Valentine Ave
Fresno 93725
- Cedar Courts, 4430 E. Hamilton
Fresno 93726
- Health and Wellness Center, 1925 E. Dakota Ave
Fresno 93727
- California Armenian Home, 6694 E Kings Canyon Rd
- Melody Park, 5935 E Shields Ave
- Sunnyside Library, 5566 E Kings Canyon Rd
- Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, 5469 E Olive Ave
Fresno 93728
- Ted C Wills Community Center, 770 N San Pablo Ave
Fresno 93730
- Clovis Community College (Willow), Academic Center 1, Room 193, 10309 N Willow Ave
Huron 93234
- John Palacios Community Center, 16846 4th St
Kerman 93630
- Kerman Community/Teen Center, 15101 W Kearney Blvd
Kingsburg 93631
- Kingsburg Train Depot, 1465 California St
Mendota 93640
- Mendota Branch Library, 1246 Belmont Ave
Orange Cove 93646
- Orange Cove Library, 815 Park Blvd
Parlier 93648
- Parlier Community Center, 1100 E Parlier Ave
Pinedale 93650
- Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N San Pablo Ave
Reedley 93654
- Reedley Community Center, 100 N East Ave
Riverdale 93656
- Riverdale Unified District Office, 3160 W Mt Whitney Ave
Sanger 93657
- Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave
San Joaquin 93660
- Leo Cantu Community Center, 22058 Railroad St
Selma 93662
- Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, 1940 E Front St Suite 102
Squaw Valley 93675
- Bear Mtn Library & Activity Center, 30733 E Kings Canyon Rd
Tollhouse 93667
- Sierra Oaks Senior & Community Center, 33276 Lodge Rd
For more information, go to the Fresno County Elections website at http://votefresnocounty.com/ or call (559) 600-VOTE or (559) 600-8683.