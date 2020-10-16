Fresno County Republican Party defends unauthorized ballot boxes

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – California’s Republican Party has no plans to remove un-official ballot boxes – as requested by the state.

The state Attorney General and Secretary of State sent that order – calling the unauthorized ballot boxes illegal. But an attorney for the California GOP argues that this is a form of ballot harvesting, which is legal.

But will they put them back? The Chair of the Fresno County Republican Party Fred Vanderhoof says that decision is yet to be made.

