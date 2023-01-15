FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – While most of us are rained out, Central Valley farmers are dancing for joy after close to eight inches of rain poured into Fresno alone. During the last rain season, we received around four inches.

But is it climate change or a lack of infrastructure when it comes water storage – and was this last downpour a drought buster?

The CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen says it highlights the ongoing lack of water storage in California. Jacobsen wants state lawmakers to take action telling Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters “I want to see something happen tomorrow.”