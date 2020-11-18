Fresno City Council president says businesses considered egregious COVID-19 violators will be contacted

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County’s recent move back into the state’s Purple Tier, in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts thousands of businesses.

Both City of Fresno and Fresno County officials are asking for voluntary compliance with the measures.

In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian, Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias says the city will be handing out fines only to the most egregious offenders.