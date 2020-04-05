Fighting the coronavirus is much like fighting in a war, except this adversary is invisible. New York resident and Hollywood actor Tony Schiena joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about why he believes this pandemic is much like bioterrorism. Schiena is the CEO of Mosaic and government defense contractor. He is credited to exposing ISIS attack on the Kurds in Irag with chemical weapons.
Former spy turned government defense contractor compares the fight against COVID-19 to bioterrorism
