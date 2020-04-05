COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Former spy turned government defense contractor compares the fight against COVID-19 to bioterrorism

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fighting the coronavirus is much like fighting in a war, except this adversary is invisible. New York resident and Hollywood actor Tony Schiena joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about why he believes this pandemic is much like bioterrorism. Schiena is the CEO of Mosaic and government defense contractor. He is credited to exposing ISIS attack on the Kurds in Irag with chemical weapons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know