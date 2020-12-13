EXCLUSIVE – Valley assemblyman Arambula doubles down on Newsom’s at-home order, introduces expanded Medi-Cal health for-all bill

Valley assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula introduces a new expanded Medi-Cal for-all health bill that will allow coverage for undocumented Californians. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Arambula says this new legislation will offer coverage to those who are income-eligible but currently excluded due to their immigration status. Arambula also doubling down on governor Newsom’s at-home order saying the only way to beat the deadly pandemic is to stay at home and limit the spread in hopes to rebuild the economy.