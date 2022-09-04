Governor Gavin Newsom’s newly named infrastructure czar makes a stop in Fresno this week in the first of many statewide. Former Los Angeles mayor and former gubernatorial candidate Antonio Viilaraigosa talked with Alexan Balekian exclusively during his visit to the Central Valley on Wednesday.

Villaraigosa spoke with several Valley mayors, including Fresno’s Jerry Dyer to get a better idea of what is needed to rebuild and reimagine infrastructure in the Central Valley. Villaraigosa will advise the governor and his team on how to spend roughly $100 billion in federal funds on infrastructure over the next five years.