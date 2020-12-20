EXCLUSIVE – Newsom’s chief economic advisor: We need to get the virus under control before we open up businesses

Governor Gavin Newsom’s newly named chief economic and business advisor is confident California will survive the pandemic despite big name corporations leaving the state. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, former White House press secretary, Dee Dee Myers says the state must get the virus under control before any businesses get return to normal.

