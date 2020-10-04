EXCLUSIVE: Newly named CSU chancellor, Dr. Castro says he will name his successor at Fresno State in May of 2021

The new California State University Chancellor, Dr. Joseph Castro says it will take about eight months before he will hire his successor at Fresno State. In an Exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Dr. Castro says an interim president will be named in January and the new university president will be hired in May of 2021. Castro was named the 8th chancellor of the CSU system last week. He will start on January 4th.
