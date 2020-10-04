EXCLUSIVE: Newly named CSU chancellor, Dr. Castro says he will name his successor at Fresno State in May of 2021

The executive director for the Armenian National Committee for America is calling on the Trump administration to cut off all aid to Azerbaijan as they are using it to fund a deadly conflict with Armenia. Aram Hamparian joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the conflict that is dangerously close to becoming an all-out war.

Calls for a ceasefire by President Trump, Russian president, Vladimir Putin and French president Emmanuel Macron have fallen silent, as the deadly conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is turning into a bloodbath with many civilians being killed. At the heart of the decades-old conflict is the Nagorno-Karabakh territory in Artsakh. It is recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it is controlled by ethnic Armenians. And now Turkey is joining forces with Azerbaijan, saying they will stand with their brother with all its resources