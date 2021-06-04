As pride month kicks off, the city of Fresno finds itself embroiled in controversy over raising the Pride flag at City Hall. Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer was not in favor of it at first, working to find a resolution, he offered Eaton Plaza as a place to create unity and raise flags from all groups. His proposal on Thursday was not accepted by a majority of city council and the LGBTQ community. Before mayor Dyer had a change of heart, he talked with Alexan Balekian in a digital extra for Sunday Morning Matters.
Exclusive – Mayor Dyer offers Pride flag resolution before having a change of heart, “It’s less about the flag and more about unity.”
