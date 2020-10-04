It seems the city of Fresno will not face a $44 million dollar deficit caused by the pandemic. Fresno mayor Lee Brand tells Alexan Balekian on KSEE24’s Your Local Election Headquarters, the city will only have to make up less than $10 million. Brand says they were able to use some of their CARES Act funding to make up for the city’s losses. Brand also would not comment on the latest revelations from a police audit made public 18-months after an excessive force incident involving London Wallace back in January of 2019. The police auditor’s independent review contradicting the Fresno police department’s assessment of that incident, saying the officer involved used excessive force. Brand also says the police reform commission will more than likely ask for a second extension before turning over their proposals to him and the city council.
EXCLUSIVE – Mayor Brand says city of Fresno’s COVID deficit is now less than $10 million, not the $44 million originally projected
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: