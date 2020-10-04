EXCLUSIVE – Mayor Brand says city of Fresno’s COVID deficit is now less than $10 million, not the $44 million originally projected

In the coming days Fresno mayor Lee Brand along with mayor-elect Jerry Dyer will select the city's new police chief but it could come under a cloud of controversy over transparency.

This week the police auditor concluded a Fresno police officer used excessive force in an incident back in January of 2019 involving then 17-year old London Wallace. However, the auditor held the report in fear it would spark violent protests following the death of George Floyd. It also contradicts the original report from the police department justifying the officer's actions.