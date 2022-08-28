A North Valley congressional race could be vital in the national political landscape on which party will hold power in the House. Republican candidate John Duarte joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss his campaign against his democrat challenger and current assemblyman Adam Gray.

Duarte, a well-known Valley farmer, wouldn’t commit to seeking out Trump’s backing in this race and challenged Gray to a debate on the issues facing the voters in Congressional District 13.

