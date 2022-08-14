Banning students from using their cell phones while on campus at Bullard High School has become a hot button issue. Principal Armen Torigian is set to implement the policy change in the first week of the new school year.

Students and parents are outraged by it after they say the administration is trying to silence students following a number of incidents on campus. Fresno Unified trustee terry Slatic joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to why Torigian is putting this into place and also talks about his re-election bid to the school board.