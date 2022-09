Fresno city council member Mike Karbassi joins Alexan Balekian exclusively after it was revealed taxpayer dollars will be used to defend council president Nelson Esparza’s criminal case. Esparza was charged with attempted extortion and violating the city charter following a private conversation he had with then city attorney Doug Sloan.

Below is the public document in where the city signed an agreement to pay famed local attorney Mark Coleman to represent Esparza.